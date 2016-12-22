Wintry mix, rain possible across the state on Thursday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY – There will be mostly clear skies early on this Thursday morning with cold temps and light winds.

However, clouds are expected to increase as we go through this afternoon.

Some light precipitation in western, northwestern and parts of the panhandle is possible. Temps will be just cold enough for a light wintry mix of light sleet, light freezing rain or even a few wet snow flakes.

With temps mainly above freezing, there will be a few slick spots if traveling in the far western and northwestern portions of Oklahoma later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to warm up gradually with a better chance for light rain and showers moving east into central OK. There still might be a light wintry mix on the northern edge of the precipitation in northern OK with maybe a few slick spots.

Friday, temperatures across the state will warm above freezing with the best chance for showers moving east into eastern OK. Otherwise, mostly cloudy on Friday, with temps warming into 40s.

Christmas weekend is windy and milder with scattered showers and t’storms on Sunday.