Artists needed for mural in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Housing Authority and Downtown Oklahoma City, Inc. are teaming up to offer a unique opportunity to create a mural at 913 NW 12th Street.

It would be showcased on the west wall of the Classen Senior Center located near the Midtown district.

The wall measures about 40 feet long and 75 feet tall.

Artists are welcome to apply as individuals or teams.

Applicants must have gone through the Mural Training course offered by the Oklahoma City Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

If you have not attended the course, there is still time.

The next course will be offered January 17, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 211 N Robinson Ave.

The budget for the project is $30,000 and will cover all associated costs like materials, design, supplies, and more.

Proposals are due February 21, 2017.

