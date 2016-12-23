Boy gets caught on ski lift at Utah ski resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDANCE, Utah - What was supposed to be a fun day on the mountain took a dangerous turn on a ski lift.

According to KSTU, a boy was trying to exit the ski lift at one of Sundance Resort's stations when his backpack got stuck in the chair.

As the lift continued to move, the boy was left dangling from the chair.

"I just heard screaming, 'Help, help, help," Phil Warner, another rider, remembers.

The lift was stopped and ski patrol was called to help. Witnesses say they talked to the boy to keep him calm while others ran to find a ladder.

"I think he was hurting. I think the backpack was holding his weight on his arms," Warner said.

Officials at the resort say people will occasionally get caught on the chair lift due to extra items like backpacks.

Fortunately, the boy was able to walk away without any injuries.