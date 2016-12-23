Enid police searching for man who allegedly robbed CVS Pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Authorities in Enid are searching for an alleged thief who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Enid officers were called to the CVS regarding an armed robbery.

Employees told investigators that a man walked into the store, flashed a gun and demanded money.

He ultimately removed a drawer from the cash register and left.

He is described as a light-skinned black or Native American man, standing 5'8" to 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes. The lower part of his face was covered by a black face mask.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.