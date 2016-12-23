Eufaula community remembers man whose body was found in burned mobile home

EUFAULA, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community are remembering a man whose body was found in a burned mobile home earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire near Eufaula around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Once firefighters were able to get inside the mobile home, they discovered two bodies.

When deputies with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they say they were met by a man with a shotgun. After a three hour standoff, authorities arrested Trevor Armstrong on charges of arson, being in possession of methamphetamine and assaulting officers.

Although investigators haven’t released the names of the victims, neighbors believe one of the victims is 54-year-old Kevin Killilay.

“Kevin was real friendly with everybody. There was nobody I knew that didn’t get along with him,” Rhonda Holmes, a neighbor, told KJRH.

Holmes said they would watch out for each other’s properties, which is how she discovered the fire on Wednesday night.

Holmes says she tried to get inside to reach Killilay, but the flames were too hot.

“I went over there to try and get him out but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get him,” she said.