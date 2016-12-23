Forth Worth officer on restricted duty after arrest of women, teen goes viral

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Texas police officer is on restricted duty after he was seen arrested a woman and her teenage daughter who had called for help, according to officials with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and posted to social media, along with the officer’s bodycam.

In the video posted to Facebook, Jacqueline Craig is heard telling the officer that a man grabbed and choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering and “defying him.”

At that point, the officer is heard asking Craig, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

Craig is heard saying that the man can’t prove that her son littered and “it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

The officer then asked, “Why not?”

In the video, Craig begins to yell at the officer and her 15-year-old daughter steps in between them. At that point, the officer is seen grabbing the girl and struggling to get her on the ground.

Throughout the video, witnesses can be heard shouting and cursing at the officer.

This video was edited because of the amount of profanity used throughout the recording.

Ultimately, the officer arrested Craig, her 15-year-old daughter and her 19-year-old daughter, who was recording the video on her cell phone.

Craig and her 19-year-old daughter were arrested on complaints of resisting arrest, search or transport and interfering with public duties. The 15-year-old was released to an older sister.

Attorneys for the family say they are frustrated that the original complaint was not addressed, and the man accused of assaulting the boy was not arrested.

Craig says the incident did not really damage her view of the Fort Worth Police Department, saying that police officers are human beings. “You have some good and some bad,” she said, adding that she will continue to teach her children not to lose faith in people because of one negative incident.

However, the Fort Worth Police Department told KXAS that there are contradicting stories about what happened to the boy.

A report was filed detailing the incident, but police say it did not include any information about someone being choked.

The Fort Worth Police Department released the following statement about the incident Thursday afternoon: