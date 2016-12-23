Ho-ho-holdup! Santa hands out candy canes at bank then robs it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in Tennessee on the lookout tonight for a bad Santa after he walked into a bank to hand out candy canes, then robbed it.

It all started when the man wearing a Santa mask walked into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union Wednesday morning.

He gave the candy canes to employees and customers inside the bank, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

That’s when he walked up to a teller who he had just given a candy cane to, and handed her a note demanding cash.

The teller gave him the money, and Santa left the bank.

The investigation is still underway with the suspect still on the run.

No arrests have been made.