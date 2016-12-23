“I let a lot of people down,” Mixon becomes emotional addressing violent altercation in 2014

NORMAN, Okla. – An OU football star is addressing the public about a violent altercation with a woman inside a Norman restaurant in 2014.

It’s been over two years since OU running back Joe Mixon was suspended for punching Amelia Molitor in a restaurant on Campus Corner.

Molitor suffered several broken bones in her face, and Mixon entered an Alford plea to the assault charges.

He was also suspended from the football team for one season.

Surveillance videos at the restaurant captured the whole event on camera.

It shows Molitor shoving and hitting Mixon, and Mixon responding by punching her in the face and, then, leaving the scene.

After two years of fighting for the video to be made public, Mixon’s attorneys released the video to the media last week.

Following the release, Mixon's attorney said he is sorry for the way he reacted that night and has publicly apologized to Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates and the University of Oklahoma.

On Monday, OU head football coach Bob Stoops addressed the video, saying that his response would have been different had the incident happened today rather than in 2014.

Stoops said Mixon wants to publicly apologize for what’s taken place and “we need to do that.”

On Friday, officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that Mixon would be meeting with the media. It is the first time that Mixon publicly addressed the situation since a written apology was released last month.

"Basically, I'm just here to apologize to Ms. Molitor, I apologize to Coach Stoops, I apologize to President Boren, the AD, my teammates, most of all my family. I let a lot of people down. Apologize to my mother, my mother, growing up," Mixon said, tearing up.

At this point, Mixon took a moment to compose himself before continuing.

"Growing up, my mother, she used to work hard, you know, a single parent. Two brothers, three sisters, 16 nieces and nephews- they all look up to me. Like I said, it's never, never, never OK, you know, never, never OK to retaliate and hit a woman the way I did. Like I said, I'm here to apologize to everybody who was affected by it. My mother, like I said, she worked hard, and I disappointed her. She's my queen, I apologize to you, mom. You mean everything to me," he said.

Mixon says that after his teammates and coaches forgave him, he decided to stay with the University of Oklahoma's football program.

"They gave me a second chance," he said.

Mixon says he didn't want to wait as long as he did to apologize, but his legal team told him to keep quiet. He says he wishes the video would have come out sooner, but thanks the university for sticking with him.

He says he has grown up a lot in the past couple of years and wishes he could go back and change the outcome of the situation back in 2014. When asked about Molitor's role in the situation, he says that it didn't matter.

"It's all on me, the reason why I'm in this position right now, and I take full responsibility for what happened that night. It's never OK to hit a woman, never, and I will preach that to anybody. It's never OK and hopefully people around the world learn from my mistake

Mixon became emotional when asked about his teammates.

"They basically guided me, led me in the right direction," he said, choking back tears.

When asked about a situation with a parking attendant at OU, he apologized again and said that he made a mistake.

He says that he still goes through counseling. He says he is not focused on the NFL right now, adding that he hasn't made a decision about his future. He says he is focused on OU's game against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

Amelia Molitor's attorney's released a statement Friday afternoon saying, "Amelia Molitor acknowledges the apology and statements made by Joe Mixon today, as well as Mr. Mixon taking full responsibility for what occurred on July 25, 2014. We are optimistic that today's events will help in the process of obtaining closure for those involved and, ultimately, in the resolution of all other matters related to that night."