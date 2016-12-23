× Milan: Berlin terror attack suspect killed

MILAN — Anis Amari who is believed to be the Berlin Christmas market attack suspect has been killed.

Italian state police confirmed early this morning a shootout took place in Sesto San Giovanni near Milan where Amari was shot dead.

Officials approached the suspect and asked him for papers when he pulled a gun and started firing shots.

Police returned fire, killing Amari.

One police officer was injured in the shootout and is currently being treated at an area hospital.

This is a developing story.