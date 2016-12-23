× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hoping to find every pet a home for the holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY – While families across the state are spending time together for the holidays, a local animal shelter is hoping to find homes for abandoned pets.

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is staying open late on Friday to make sure that every animal has a chance to be adopted before Christmas.

“We’re staying open until midnight Friday, or until every pet in the Animal Shelter has a family for Christmas,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “The holiday season is the perfect time to welcome a new pet into your home.”

All dog and kitten adoptions are just $30 and cats who are 6-months-old or older are free during the Home for the Holidays adoption special.

Families who adopt a pet will get a holiday gift bag, photos with Santa and will be able to win prizes.

The shelter is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.