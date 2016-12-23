× Oklahoma City law enforcement warns public of phone scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Marshals Service in Oklahoma City has received numerous inquiries about citizens receiving phone calls asking them to pay fines related to failure to appear for jury duty and other legal matters.

Scammers on the other end will provide information such as badge numbers of officers, names of judges or courthouse addresses, and more.

They may also be using what looks to be a legitimate caller ID, as well as fake voicemail prompts and messages.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and will not seek payment of fines or fees by telephone for individuals with outstanding arrest warrants.

They advise these calls are in no way affiliated with the U.S. Marshals Service.

You are urged to not give out any personal information to unknown callers.

