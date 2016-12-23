Photo of 3-year-old boy getting adopted goes viral

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A photo showing the reaction of a 3-year-old boy who was in foster care for more than two years and was finally adopted — just in time for Christmas — is going viral.

Michael was adopted Tuesday in Phoenix, according to KPHO.

Before the adoption, Tara Montgomery told KPHO that Michael had been living with his family for more than a year.

“He’s so much fun, he’s always happy, laughs all the time, super smart. It’s great, I didn’t think I would be starting over, my kids are getting ready to be done with school, but how do you say no?” Montgomery said.

“His original case plan was reunification with his ‘bio-mom.’ When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition,” she told ABC News.

The picture taken of Michael right after the adoption became official has since gone viral. It has been retweeted more than 50,000 times and has more than 130,000 likes.

“This photo is the definition of his personality,” Montgomery said. “He couldn’t help but let everyone know that he was being adopted today. We are so happy to have Michael in our lives.”