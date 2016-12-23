Police: Boyfriend of missing Oklahoma woman killed himself as police served search warrant

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say a man wanted for questioning about the disappearance of his girlfriend apparently shot himself to death as officers forced their way into his home.

Family members say they haven’t heard or seen their daughter, 29-year-old Samantha Puckett, since Nov. 7.

“She would always contact me at least a week at a time and message me,” Cherie Puckett, Samantha’s mother, said.

Family members told FOX 23 that she was in an abusive relationship, so they were immediately concerned when she didn’t return phone calls.

Her parents reached out to her friends, but no one has seen or heard from her in over a month.

On Wednesday, Tulsa police forced their way into her boyfriend’s home and smelled gunpowder. When they got inside, they found the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sgt. Dave Walker says the gunshot wasn’t heard because officers “were beating down the door.”

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Now, friends say they feel as if they have hit a wall in the investigation.

“The one person who she was last seen with is now dead, so there you have it,” Hannah Meadows, a family friend, said.