Police looking for man who shot woman at Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police need your help finding a man connected to a shooting Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., the female went to the store in the 9100 block of N. Macarthur to meet someone to buy a cell phone.

The woman was shot while the transaction was being made.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as a white male in his 20’s to 30’s and approximately 5’8 to 5’9.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.