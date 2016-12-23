× Reward offered for driver behind crash that caused Stroud to lose power

STROUD, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a driver who is responsible for an Oklahoma town losing power earlier this week.

The Grand River Dam Authority is asking for help finding a driver who is responsible for the town of Stroud losing power for several hours on Wednesday night.

Authorities say a vehicle hit a guy wire on a GRDA transmission pole around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash severed the wire and caused damage to two poles, which also sparked a grass fire.

The downed power poles caused the entire town of Stroud to be affected by the power outage. Crews worked throughout the night to restore power by 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the person responsible.

If you have any information, call (918) 256-0911.