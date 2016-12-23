Rain moving across Oklahoma throughout the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dense fog is likely late tonight into Saturday morning with lows 20s far NW to 30s in central OK to 50s far SE.

The fog breaks and look for mostly cloudy skies, south winds and milder 50s to lower 60s on Saturday.

Rain chances go up again late Christmas Eve and Christmas morning as our next storm system comes in from the west.

Chances for rain are highest in OKC Christmas morning!

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move into eastern Oklahoma Christmas afternoon as a dry line pushes east into central Oklahoma.

That means windy with highs making a run at 70 for Christmas Day!