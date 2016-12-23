BREAKING: “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on plane, sources say https://t.co/1MT51mJMQC pic.twitter.com/PDvBCPou8T — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 23, 2016

Carrie Fisher, known as playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

According to TMZ, an EMT at the back of the plane came up to first-class where Fisher was sitting and performed CPR.

Once the plane landed, paramedics performed CPR on Fisher for 15 minutes before they got a pulse.

Paramedics rushed Fisher to the hospital where she is in stable condition.