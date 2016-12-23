“That’s what happens when you steal,” Man’s killers post his murder on his own Snapchat account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Investigators say a 20-year-old man is dead, and his murder was captured on social media.

According to WITI, 20-year-old Devin Katzfey and 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky are facing first-degree reckless homicide charges in connection with the death of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro.

Prosecutors say Mendoza-Chaparro was brutally beaten, and the attack was posted to his own Snapchat account.

WITI reports the first video shows a close image of Mendoza-Chaparro's face. He was battered, but he still appeared to be alive. A voice is heard in the video saying: "You got knocked the (expletive) out (expletive). Don't ever come and steal. You know who this is. This is Superman."

A second video showed Mendoza-Chaparro lying near a doorway with blood coming from his face and mouth. A voice is heard in the video saying: "This is what happens when you fight an (expletive) like me." The person recording the video was then seen turning the video to show himself, and he says: "You hear me? That's what happens when you steal."

A third video showed Mendoza-Chaparro badly injured. He tried to get up and was immediately kicked to the ground.

Investigators ultimately determined that "Superman' was Devin Katzfey.

While interviewing Sarah Zakzesky, she said that Katzfey started beating Mendoza-Chaparro after claiming that he tried to steal a bong and pipe. Zakzesky said Mendoza-Chaparro kept saying that he hadn't stolen anything.

Zakzesky said Mendoza-Chaparro "had no chance" and "didn't even have a chance to raise his fists and fight man-to-man."

A short time later, she told investigators they put him in the car and left him unconscious in an alley behind a garage.

Medical officials say Mendoza-Chaparro died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.