Trucks stolen from Oklahoma volunteer fire department found abandoned, damaged in field

LEACH, Okla. – Two Oklahoma fire departments say they are happy to have their fire trucks back after being targeted by thieves.

However, they say the community is still going to suffer because of their actions.

On Thursday morning, authorities say thieves targeted the Leach Fire Department.

The Leach Fire Department says thieves made off with a rescue vehicle that was holding the Jaws of Life, saws and medical equipment.

“Just disbelief that anyone would do that,” Tom Pearce, with the Leach Fire Department, told FOX 23.

The thieves also targeted the Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, stealing a truck from their facility about eight miles away.

On Thursday afternoon, a pilot for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol discovered the trucks abandoned in a field in Cherokee County.

Investigators say the trucks were driven across the rough terrain, causing damage to both of them.

While those trucks are being repaired, the fire departments say they will depend on other agencies to respond to calls for help from citizens.

“It just delays response time,” Pearce said.