Body found in apartment fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are investigating an apartment fire after a woman’s body was found inside Saturday morning.

Two units were dispatched to a “smoke investigation” call at the Forrest Oak Apartments.

Once on scene, crews entered the upstairs apartment and found a fire in the kitchen.

An adult female’s body was found deceased in the living room.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is helping investigate.