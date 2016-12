OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Santa Fe IMPACT Unit in Oklahoma City made a large discovery Thursday in SE Oklahoma City.

Officials received a report of drug activity in the 3800 block of SE 89th Street.

On Thursday, a warrant was executed at the house.

3.25 lbs of marijuana, 11 pistols, 5 shotguns, 18 rifles, ammunition, steroids, and cash were all found at the scene.

38-year-old Dustin Butler and 37-year-old Kaylin Wilson were arrested on drug and firearm charges.