Showers and thunderstorms expected through the holiday weekend

The big story is the fog this Saturday morning!

Very thick from around Lawton to OKC to Stillwater south and east.

Please use caution traveling in these areas. It’s possible there could be a little freezing fog.

Warm front in southern OK moving north today and tonight.

So for your Saturday expect cloudy skies, drizzle and fog with temps warming slowly into the 50s.

As the warm front moves through tonight temps will rise overnight!

That’s right, temps on the rise overnight with cloudy skies more drizzle and fog.

Temps rising into the lower 60s in OKC during the early morning hours Sunday.

A storm system / dry line will move across Oklahoma from west to east Christmas Day.

Windy conditions with showers and t’storms temps 60s to lower 70s.

There is a low risk for severe t’storms as the dry line approaches central OK early afternoon and then over in eastern OK by late afternoon / evening.

As the dry line passes your location winds veer to the southwest and will be strong and gusty.

Fire danger is elevated across western OK today.

Stay tuned to the weather and have a very Merry and safe Christmas Weekend!