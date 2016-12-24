Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Suspect who lit well-beloved gas station clerk on fire still at large

Posted 9:09 am, December 24, 2016, by and

BURNEY, Cal. – It has now been days since the shocking crime, and police still have little to go on.

Why would someone walk into a gas station, set the well-liked attendant on fire and leave him to die?

Authorities have no motive, no suspects — and a $10,000 reward in the case hasn’t helped.

The shocking crime, captured in a 15-second surveillance video, took place at a Shell gas station near the logging community of Burney in northern California on Wednesday evening.

The video shows a masked man, in a yellow rain gear with a black hoodie and gloves, walk into the store.

gas-station

He then sprays the victim, 54-year-old David Wicks, with a flammable liquid, lights him on fire and walks out from behind the store counter.

The attacker then left on a black beach cruiser. A bike matching the description was found a few blocks away.

gas-station-clerk-bike

Paramedics arrived to find Wicks badly burned. He could only nod yes or no to their questions, Lt. Troy Clegg of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Thursday.

Medics asked Wicks if he was intentionally targeted and he nodded yes, Clegg said. But Wicks couldn’t offer any more information.

He was air lifted to a hospital, where he died.

“It’s horrible. I really can’t think of anybody that would ever do this to him,” customer Michael Lyons told CNN affiliate KHSL-TV in Chico, California.

Secret Witness, which allows residents to call in tips anonymously, has offered a $10,000 reward for information.