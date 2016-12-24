‘This is just mean:’ Church looks for help after illegal trash dump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Finally, things were looking up.

After years of renovation and repair, following years of disaster and destruction, the WWJD Westlawn Church felt like it was moving in the right direction.

Until this happened.

"We were doing okay, we could see some way or another we could make it," said Pastor Sandy Lynn Patton. "But when I saw that huge hunk of a vehicle, I thought, 'oh no no no. This is too much.'"

A camper top sits in the church's dumpster, alongside bumpers, toys and other garbage.

The dumpster is one of two, donated by local businesses, specifically so the congregation could dispose of roofing material. Now, Patton isn't sure there's even room to dispose of the roofing scraps as originally planned.

"We need every space we have," she said. "This is just mean. It really is mean because that's all the space we have for our roof and it's maybe not quite even enough."

The trash is enough to potentially derail the church's renovation plan, which is a volunteer effort that relies on help from local businesses.

Now the pastor is asking for a little additional help to handle the illegal dumping. You can reach her through the church Facebook page.