Showers, storms possible across Oklahoma on Christmas

OKLAHOMA – Warm front moved north across Oklahoma last night, and temps have been rising all night and this morning’s in the 60s with strong gusty south winds, low clouds, drizzle and light fog.

Now, our attention turns to a storm system and dry line coming in quickly from the west.

There’s a low threat for severe t’storms today along and just ahead of the dry line as it marches east across Oklahoma through your Christmas Day.

Expecting a thin line of gusty t’storms along dry line reaching near Clinton around 11 a.m., Oklahoma City 2 – 4 p.m. and McAlester to Tulsa around 6 – 7 p.m.

The main threat with the t’storms seems to be strong and possibly damaging winds.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Behind the dry line strong west winds, low humidity will enhance the fire danger across western Oklahoma.

Stay tuned to the weather, folks.