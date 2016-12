Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Alamo Bowl coming up on Thursday, December 29, Oklahoma State's football team got to enjoy some time away from the practice field in San Antonio on Monday.

The Cowboys and their opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, both visited Sea World and got to help the dolphin trainers, as well as ride the Steel Eel roller coaster.

It's OSU's first Alamo Bowl since 2010, which produced a recruiting boost with some of the current Cowboys from the state of Texas.