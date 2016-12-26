Deputies investigating after puppies found burned inside kennel, dumped in rural area

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Rogers County say they are looking into a disturbing case of animal cruelty after several puppies were found burned and discarded.

According to FOX 23, a hunter stumbled upon the dead animals in a rural part of Rogers County.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals says the puppies were put inside a kennel and burned. Now, the organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

FOX 23 reports that one woman claimed the puppies were hers.

If you have any information on the case, call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 341-3620.