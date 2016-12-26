Game wardens investigating after nearly 100 dead birds dumped near lake

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for killing and dumping dozens of dead ducks near an Oklahoma lake.

According to KSWO, game wardens discovered nearly 100 dead ducks and geese dumped near Lake Ellsworth.

“I’m assuming it’s hunters,” Lt. Mike Carroll, Comanche County game warden, said. “When they get through for the day, they are cleaning their birds and then going home.”

Officials say it is illegal to dispose of an animal carcass within a quarter-mile of a body of water, road or home.

Carroll says an elk hunter had to pay a $725 fine after dumping an elk carcass on the side of a road.

“Just do it right,” he said. “And once you take your game, take care of it properly and dispose of it properly.”