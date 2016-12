OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a Christmas tradition across Oklahoma, and has been for decades.

For many Oklahomans, it isn’t Christmas until you hear BC Clark’s jingle on the radio or see the commercial on television.

In 1956, the Clark family spent $300 for a jingle that would bring attention to their anniversary sale.

However, they had no idea they would still be playing it decades later.

Now, the jingle has become a staple in Oklahoma’s Christmas scene.