The last time Oklahoma played in the Sugar Bowl, Trevor Knight led the Sooners to a memorable upset of Alabama at the end of the 2013 season.

Not long after that, Baker Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma, knowing Knight appeared to be the future star at quarterback for OU.

Mayfield says he was rooting for OU to win, but believed in himself as he joined the Sooners program and began to compete for the quarterback job.