McDonald’s employee’s small act of kindness has major impact on woman’s life

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Anthonette Thibodeaux says she simply enjoys seeing people smile, so she spends her days inside the McDonald’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Every day, she enjoys a cup of coffee and reads her Bible. Thibodeaux is homeless and has been separated from her family, but her outlook changed when she met Darrius McWhite.

“He gave me a cup of free coffee, and ever since then, my coffee stays full- with all the employees here it stays full,” she told FOX 19.

McWhite says Thibodeaux reminded him of himself years ago, so he took it upon himself to do what he could to help her.

“I don’t think of them as homeless,” McWhite said. “It’s individuals going through the test of faith, going through trials and tribulations and at the end of the day, it might be that person I fed who is able to feed me.”

Every break he gets, he talks with Thibodeaux and reads the Bible with her.

It’s a small act of kindness that has made a major impact on Thibodeaux’s life.