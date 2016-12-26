Officer saves Christmas for Oklahoma family after Grinch steals presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COWETA, Okla. - A so-called Grinch tried to steal Christmas from one Oklahoma family, but police stepped in to save the day.

Just two days before Christmas, an unwanted guest broke into Crystal Sparks' home in Coweta, taking everything from underneath the family's Christmas tree.

One of the officers who responded to the scene was so upset by the crime, he went to Walmart and purchased new presents for Sparks' two young sons, leaving them under the tree for the boys.

"The kids, they lit up when they were opening these gifts and it made our hearts feel really good. We hurt with them but then we were happy all at the same time," said Sgt. Scott Fraley, with the Coweta Police Department.

Police are still searching for the alleged thief.