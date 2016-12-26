Police: Protect yourself from thieves after the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. – After all of the presents have been opened and the toys have been played with, you’ve probably spent some time cleaning up the mess left behind.

However, police are warning families about throwing away those boxes.

Experts suggest taking them to a recycling center or cutting them into small pieces and throwing them in a bag. That way, thieves will have a harder time seeing what you received for Christmas.

Norman police also suggest hiding those boxes in your garage or backyard until trash day.

Although it may be tempting, authorities also warn against posting what gifts your received on Facebook.