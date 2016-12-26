Warmer temperatures take over Oklahoma on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – There will be cloudy skies lingering across central Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Showers are possible in far southern and eastern sections of our state.

Cloud cover is acting like a blanket and keeping temps mild to the south and east. Out west, skies are clear across western and northwestern OK and temps are colder.

This afternoon, west winds should move the cloud cover out so skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front coming in from the north later this afternoon with switch the winds to the north.

With clear skies overnight tonight and a light north wind, temps will turn colder with patchy frost lows 20s and 30s.

Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and light winds. Temps will be cooler but it’s a nice winter day!

Our next storm system is organizing for this next coming weekend. Right now, it’s too early to call but there is a chance of rain as we ring in the New Year with temps turning colder late in the weekend.