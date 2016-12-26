Woman shot, killed in Okmulgee was not the ‘intended target’

OKMULGEE, Okla. -Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot near an American Legion in Okmulgee.

Police say the shooting was reported early Monday at the intersection of Smith and Wilson streets in Okmulgee, about 35 miles south of Tulsa. Okmulgee police identified the victim as Kimberly Lyons-Anderson and said in a statement that investigators “do not believe she was the intended target.”

Neighbors tell KJRH that a party was held near the American Legion, and that’s why Lyons-Anderson was in the area.

Around 2:30 a.m., residents heard about eight gunshots but didn’t know that anyone had been hit.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the shooting but said that the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force has been activated to help with the investigation. No arrests have been announced.