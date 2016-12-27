A Place to Call Home: Where are they now? Year in review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - 2016 has been full of hope for so many youth in DHS custody.

We've featured more than 45 children looking for a permanent family this year alone.

Some of those are still waiting for a place to call home.

It's been a happy 'yeary' for the Yeary family.

They adopted J.J. two months ago.

He’s a teen we featured last year.

Now, they are about to adopt Will, who we featured in January.

NJ is now permanently in a Tulsa home after his foster father saw how much he loved living there on 'A Place to Call Home.'

More than two dozen stories of children are now in loving homes after we featured them.

But, not all of them have a happy ending.

"When I come home, having a family that's like 'How was your day?' and having a home where we're sitting down on weekends, and watching movies and telling stories at night time," Kiaria said.

Kiaria is 16 and always has a smile on her face.

She makes friends easily.

Her number one goal in life is to help others.

"I basically spend all of my time helping others, which is what I like to do," she said.

When she's not volunteering at a local hospital, she's dreaming of finding a permanent family to welcome the sweet young lady into their home.

A 'dino-mite' boy with a ferociously adorable laugh, little Kaiden dug his way through the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History in Norman.

Kaiden has some special challenges, but his caseworkers tell us he's grown a lot both physically and emotionally.

We've seen natural wonders and been to the most man-made adventure you could get at the State Fair of Oklahoma.

That's where we met 12-year-old Konner.

It was his first time to go.

Easy going and a true sweetie, Konner wants to grow up to be a first responder so he can help others.

He's only been under DHS custody a year, but he's grown up in an unstable world.

Konner wants to get out of life under DHS custody.

"I want out of there. It's just, kids aren't supposed to be in a shelter forever," he said. "I mean I wish I could go back to my family, but I can't. I mean the only choice is to get me adopted."

And, then, there's David.

The 10-year old got to be best friends with Oklahoma City Dodgers mascot Brix.

"Probably, next week, I'll probably come see you guys. Probably, next week, let me check the calendar," David said to Brix.

And, it happened.

David was invited to throw the first pitch at a game this summer.

The charismatic boy met lots of friends there, but family is what he'd ultimately like to have.

"I want to be a lawyer, because I can make more money to take care of my family,” David said.

And, he's still hoping someone will take him in as their own.

"It's important for that because, when I'm upset, I don't have to be alone anymore. I don't have to keep switching homes. I can just go talk to them,” he said.

Out of all of the children we featured, there's a common thread.

Each child wants stability, no more moving from place to place - just one place to call home.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.