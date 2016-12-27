× Dozens of families forced out of Shawnee mobile home park

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Dozens of families are being forced out of a mobile home park in Shawnee.

Residents of the A-Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park were issued eviction notices and given until December 31 to move out.

In the letter, the owner said the property was not in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality due to water and sewer volume.

People who live there tell NewsChannel 4 they’re frustrated over the expense of moving and finding a new place to live during the holidays.

Some residents are fighting the eviction in court, and a hearing is set for Tuesday, so they are allowed to stay in their homes until then.