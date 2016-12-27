“It was really terrifying,” Police investigate double-shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - They closed off the scene, marked for evidence and talked to dozens of witnesses.

Investigators worked in the late afternoon hours Tuesday to figure out who shot two men in broad daylight.

Monica Adams was close when it happened.

"I saw a lot of people out there arguing, a couple of males. First, we drove through, it might've been five but, when we drove back, it might've been 20. So, I was like this is not good," Adams said.

Her instincts were right.

The next thing she heard was the sound of gunshots in a place directly across the street from a school not far from where children play.

"Oh, we heard the gunshots. It sounded like fireworks," she said.

When police made it to Oakwoods apartments, they found two victims in the parking lot: 20-year-old Miso Dennis and another man.

Police have not identified him.

The whole thing was too close to home for Adams.

"It was really terrifying," she said. "I immediately called my son."

Dennis was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

He's now out of the hospital and headed to jail for a murder warrant out of Midwest City.

We are asking for help finding MURDER SUSPECT, Mosi Abasi Dennis (19 yo). For more info, visit http://t.co/b1zXHjXNjd pic.twitter.com/jj1aCUK0jf — Midwest City PD (@MidwestCityPD) July 30, 2015

The other victim is in stable condition.

Police don't have any information about the suspects, only that they believe multiple people were involved.