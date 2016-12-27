Man found murdered inside N.W. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was found murdered inside an Oklahoma City home Monday night.

Around 8:48 p.m., police were called to reports of a possible homicide in the 7000 block of N.W. 90th, near Britton and Rockwell.

When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Joseph Jackson dead inside the home.

Police say Jackson’s injuries were consistent with a homicide.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.