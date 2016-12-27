× Man who allegedly duct-taped, choked girlfriend could be headed to Oklahoma City

FOYIL, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who reportedly threatened “suicide-by-cop” is on the run after he allegedly duct-taped and choked his girlfriend into unconsciousness Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say Shannon Richmond, 44, duct-taped his girlfriend and choked her until she was unconscious.

Richmond then left the home in his grey 2004 Kia Forte with the Oklahoma license plate, 626MPB.

Officials believe he may be headed to the Oklahoma City area.

According to KJRH, Richmond threatened to commit suicide by police.

Richmond’s girlfriend was rushed to the hospital.

Officials say she is conscious and talking.

If you see Richmond, please contact the police.