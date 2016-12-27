Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves

MOORE, Okla. – The search is on for serial trailer thieves, and police are getting some help thanks to a surveillance camera.

Thieves are nabbing trailers left and right in Oklahoma.

“It’s a quick way to make money very quickly. You can flip a trailer pretty easy, and Oklahoma doesn’t have the best registering method for trailers,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with Moore PD.

The Moore Police Department has seen a rash of trailer thefts recently.

“Your heart just kinds of sinks. You feel violated,” said Erick Fletcher, owner of American Painting and Remodeling.

Fletcher had his trailer stolen right before the holidays.

The act was caught on a nearby business’s security camera.

“We had four locks total, and I think it took them less than five minutes to get every single one of them off and be gone with the trailer,” Fletcher said.

It is a hit to the remodeling business, because workers relied on the trailer to store and protect tools.

The company hopes someone will recognize the truck, with the front-end damage, that way maybe they can get their trailer back.

“Even if we don’t get it back, I’d like to see the people that took it get caught,” Fletcher said. “This is Oklahoma, and you’re hearing about the thefts now, and unfortunately somebody’s going to rob the wrong person that’s actually home or coming into their business at the wrong time or at the right time, whichever way you want to look at it, and it will be a whole different story.”

Not much was inside their trailer besides a special Christmas gift for Fletcher’s uncle.

It was an antique refrigerator made for the Ford Motor Company.

If you recognize the truck, call Moore police at 405-793-5151.