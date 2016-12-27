Mostly sunny skies for your Tuesday

Chilly high pressure in control of our weather today.

Mostly sunny skies, light winds, dry air highs in the 50s.

Tonight, partly cloudy not as cold with south winds lows 20s, 30s and 40s.

On Wednesday another weak cold front is approaching from the northwest. Partly cloudy skies, breezy and mild highs in the 60s!

Turning colder again behind that front Wednesday night and Thursday but no precipitation with the front.

Another front comes in over the New Years Weekend with low rain chances but nothing major.

More significant changes possible after the New Year!