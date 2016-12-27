Oklahoma City man accused in death of 24-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 24-year-old woman appears to have been murdered in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8:48 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 3200 block of N. Lindsay Ave, near N.E. 30th and Lincoln, in reference to an unresponsive female.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Julian Price, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Price’s exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but her injuries appear consistent with signs of homicide.

Stephen Jerome Lewis, 49, who was inside the home at the time of Price’s death, was arrested for first-degree murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.