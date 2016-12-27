× Oklahoma City police searching for answers after double-shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for answers after two people were shot overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting near Western and Britton.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

A witness reported seeing a silver Lincoln drive away from the scene after the shooting.

Officers found the vehicle a few blocks away at a 7-Eleven near Britton and Penn.

When police checked the car, they found a person in the driver seat had been shot in the arm.

Both gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators are working to determine if the two victims shot at each other or if someone else shot both victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.