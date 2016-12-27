Police: Elderly man with dementia missing from Noble home

NOBLE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an elderly man with dementia who was reported missing early Tuesday.

Police say Billy Owens, 75, was reported missing from his home in the 5700 block of Whispering Lakes Dr. in Noble around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Owens has dementia, officials say.

Owens was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and khaki pants.

He is described as a white male who is approximately 6’4″, 175 lbs, with green eyes and white hair.

He may be driving a tan 2000 Ford F-15 with the Oklahoma license plate, 707LVZ.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact police.