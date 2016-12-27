Sooners Arrive in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon to begin their on-site preparations for the Sugar Bowl on January 2 at the Superdome against Auburn.

It's OU's third trip to the Sugar Bowl in the Bob Stoops era, and second in the last four years.

Oklahoma went through their first practice in New Orleans later in the day at the Superdome.

OU head coach Bob Stoops says he likes the attitude of his team and is glad to be back where the Sooners have great memories of their last Sugar Bowl, a win over Alabama in 2014.