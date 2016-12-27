‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60, daughter’s publicist confirms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, has died at age 60, a family spokesman confirmed to People Magazine Tuesday morning.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls said in a statement to the magazine.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” on a flight that was bound for Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. L.A. firefighters responded and, after the flight landed, rushed Fisher to UCLA Medical Center.

An actress who was seated near Fisher on the United Airlines flight said the plane’s crew responded to the medical emergency, including doctors and nurses who were on board.

Fisher was not breathing for about 10 minutes, according to the actress, Anna Akana.

Initially reported to be in critical condition, Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Christmas that her daughter was in stable condition.

"For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes," Reynolds wrote in the tweet.

Fisher’s breakout role was in the 1977 film “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” She was 20 when the film was released.

Fisher grew up in Beverly Hills. Her parents were performers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, who divorced when she was a young child.

Fisher’s newest memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” was published in late November. It is based around diaries she kept at the time the first “Star Wars” movie was made.

“What would I be if I weren’t princess Leia? A great big nothing without one piece of fan mail to call my own,” she writes in the book.

In addition to her roles in the original trilogy, Fisher reprised the role as an aged princess in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and in next year’s forthcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

Fisher's death was met with an outpouring of grief on social media, as celebrities, those who knew her, and her fans took to Twitter to express their sadness over her death.

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w pic.twitter.com/JK2zoM6Y9i — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016

“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ — Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016

Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fTy7fgj1gH — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 27, 2016

BREAKING: Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 https://t.co/5dukjOLB3C pic.twitter.com/pIHQLqr8M8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 27, 2016

Hollywood mourns iconic 'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher https://t.co/AKEiPFS60a pic.twitter.com/kqomWEQKSY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher https://t.co/e5VNvser9h — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) December 27, 2016