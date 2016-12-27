× Suspected drunk driver arrested in death of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, police were called to reports of a car crash near S.W. 59th and Barnes Ave.

Wayne Stroud, Jr., 57, was killed in the crash, a police report states.

A witness told police that one of the people involved in the accident, 30-year-old Randy McDowall, tried to leave the scene after the crash.

McDowall was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After he was released, he was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for second-degree murder, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license resulting in death, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.