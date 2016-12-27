× Thunder Make It Four Straight With Win Over Miami

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth straight game on Tuesday night, with Russell Westbrook tallying another triple-double to lead five OKC players in double figures to beat Miami 106-94 in Miami, Florida.

Westbrook had 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists for his 15th triple-double of the year.

Westbrook accomplished the triple-double in less than three quarters.

OKC went on a 15-3 run to end the first quarter to take a 33-19 lead after one quarter, then grew the lead to 18 after the third quarter.

Four other Thunder players besides Westbrook scored in double figures, led by Enes Kanter’s 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Steven Adams had 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Alex Abrines scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers and Jerami Grant had 10.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field, but were just 5 of 19 from three-point range.

OKC improved to 20-12 on the season.

They finish their two-game road trip at Memphis on Thursday at 7:00 pm.