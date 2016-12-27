Woman and great-granddaughter vanish on their way to visit family Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUTHER GLEN, Va. – A woman traveling with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter was last heard from on Saturday, Dec. 24, not long after she stopped at a gas station in Virginia.

According to KFOR sister station WTVR, family members have filed a missing person report for 71-year-old Barbara Briley and her great-granddaughter LaMyra Briley. They have also contacted the FBI.

The two were driving from New Jersey to the town of Morven in Anson County, North Carolina.

Barbara's nieces told WTVR that the woman has driven that route for almost 35 years.

Relatives said Barbara first contacted them at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when she stopped at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Va.

A clerk, Joanna Strange, told WTVR that she spoke with Barbara.

The woman needed help using the map on her phone, Strange said.

Family members say Barbara and LaMyra should have arrived at their destination around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

When family members tried to call Barbara, the phone went straight to voicemail.

The phone company reportedly said they can’t track the phone because it is either off or powered down, according to WTVR.

Her family said Barbara is a retired transit driver.

“She’s been driving for years, that was her job, she knows what she should’ve done if she was tired, this is just not normal for us to not hear from her,” her family said.

Now, her family is asking travelers who may have seen Barbara and LaMyra to contact authorities with any information.